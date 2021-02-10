TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 271.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of TPI Composites worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $20,153,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TPI Composites by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after buying an additional 74,744 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in TPI Composites by 290.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 351,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 261,724 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TPI Composites by 28.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 61,011 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 56,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $2,382,157.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 391,125 shares of company stock worth $15,916,470 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPIC stock opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.42 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

