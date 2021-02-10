TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.10 Million

Brokerages predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce sales of $451.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $449.60 million to $453.20 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $422.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TPI Composites.

Several research firms recently commented on TPIC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,952,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $345,142.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 391,125 shares of company stock valued at $15,916,470 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,153,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth approximately $20,153,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,741,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TPI Composites by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,695,000 after buying an additional 327,594 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in TPI Composites by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after buying an additional 74,744 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPIC stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.01. 669,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.42 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

