TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TowneBank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TowneBank stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TowneBank by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TowneBank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after buying an additional 222,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

