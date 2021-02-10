Tornado (TCORE) Price Hits $78.50 on Major Exchanges

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Tornado has a market capitalization of $471,007.92 and $988,062.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado token can now be bought for $78.50 or 0.00174763 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00051238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.00275868 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 81.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00126976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00072886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00088724 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00202139 BTC.

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

Tornado can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

