Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Trading 18.6% Higher

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s stock price traded up 18.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.74. 10,735,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 6,852,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Ships stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 204,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.51% of Top Ships as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

