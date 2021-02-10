TOP Price Tops $0.0017 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. TOP has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $255,530.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,516,134 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

TOP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

