Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.62

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.62 and last traded at $54.55, with a volume of 25884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,719 shares of company stock worth $932,429. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 17.0% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 34,155 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,358,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

