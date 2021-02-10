Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) vs. Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Head to Head Comparison

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tintri has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

60.3% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upwork and Tintri’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $300.56 million 22.38 -$16.66 million ($0.15) -367.40 Tintri $125.90 million 0.01 -$157.65 million N/A N/A

Upwork has higher revenue and earnings than Tintri.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Upwork and Tintri, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 1 8 0 2.89 Tintri 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upwork presently has a consensus target price of $33.78, indicating a potential downside of 38.71%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than Tintri.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and Tintri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -8.42% -10.95% -6.11% Tintri N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Upwork beats Tintri on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc. operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Tintri Company Profile

Tintri, Inc. develops and markets an enterprise cloud platform combining cloud management software technology and a range of all-flash storage systems for virtualized and cloud environments in the United States and internationally. The company's platform provides large organizations and cloud service providers with public cloud capabilities inside their data centers and public cloud services. Its products and technologies include Tintri CONNECT, a proprietary software architecture for virtualized and cloud applications; Tintri OS, which helps the interaction between the virtualized infrastructure and the underlying storage serving that infrastructure; Tintri Global Center, an intelligent data and system management product; and VM Scale-out software, which creates resource pools of Tintri storage systems and optimizes the location of applications. The company's products and technologies also include predictive analytics solutions for customers to model their current and future storage requirements; ReplicateVM, the replication solutions for data protection and disaster recovery; SyncVM, a solution for copy data management; SecureVM, a solution for encryption of data-at-rest; Tintri Cloud Connector, which allows customers to use public cloud storage for storing snapshots; and storage systems, such as EC6000 all-flash systems, T800 hybrid-flash systems, and T1000 all-flash system. It also offers its products related support, installation, and training services. The company serves customer in education, financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive technology, as well as cloud service providers. Tintri, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California. On July 10, 2018, Tintri, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on October 8, 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.