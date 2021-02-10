Timothy (Mark) Hanlon Buys 150,000 Shares of Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR) Stock

Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR) insider Timothy (Mark) Hanlon acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$35,250.00 ($25,178.57).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Red River Resources

Red River Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral projects in Australia. It explores for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. It owns an interest in the Thalanga project located in Queensland; and the Hillgrove project situated in Armidale, New South Wales. The company was incorporated 2002 and is based in Charters Towers, Australia.

