Timothy (Mark) Hanlon Buys 150,000 Shares of Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR) Stock

Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR) insider Timothy (Mark) Hanlon acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$35,250.00 ($25,178.57).
The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
About Red River Resources
