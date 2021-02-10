Timothy C. Wentworth Sells 5,144 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $210.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its position in Cigna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

