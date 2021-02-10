Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $42.35

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.35, but opened at $50.43. Tilray shares last traded at $58.53, with a volume of 1,666,832 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.52.

Get Tilray alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Tilray by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.