THETA (THETA) Trading 34.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. THETA has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and approximately $210.73 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00006366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00059655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.63 or 0.01162599 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00055646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.58 or 0.05603822 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00045657 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00033292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000164 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

