ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Shares Up 12.9%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) shares rose 12.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 4,379,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,233,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.11.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 495.98% and a negative net margin of 184.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesis stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.57% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

