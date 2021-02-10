theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Trading 11.7% Higher

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO)’s share price shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 483,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 131,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

About theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO)

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

