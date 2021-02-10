The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Price Up 38.1%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s share price rose 38.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $34.24. Approximately 3,295,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,626,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The9 stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.56% of The9 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

