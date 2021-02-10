The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 424,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 81,105 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in The Williams Companies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 36,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

