The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Reduced by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after buying an additional 685,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,801,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $223,530,000 after buying an additional 623,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 867,207 shares of company stock worth $150,836,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $188.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $341.46 billion, a PE ratio of -118.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.50 and its 200-day moving average is $144.63. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $190.64.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

