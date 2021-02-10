The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of TD opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

