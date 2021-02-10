The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Toro by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,425,000 after purchasing an additional 842,923 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Toro by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Toro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Bank of America began coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.53.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 4,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $443,876.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.