The Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) Stock Price Up 32.6%

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSE:FIRE)’s share price rose 32.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 18,824,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,209,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$338.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

About The Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

