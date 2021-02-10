The Parkmead Group plc (PMG.L) (LON:PMG) Shares Gap Up to $37.35

The Parkmead Group plc (PMG.L) (LON:PMG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.35, but opened at $39.00. The Parkmead Group plc (PMG.L) shares last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 28,386 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.70.

The Parkmead Group plc (PMG.L) Company Profile (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Pitreadie. The company produces gas from a portfolio of four fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 24 exploration and production blocks under license.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for The Parkmead Group plc (PMG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Parkmead Group plc (PMG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.