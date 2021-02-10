The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.24

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.24 and last traded at $48.08, with a volume of 12257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The ODP by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The ODP by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ODP Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

