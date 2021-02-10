The Macerich (MAC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MAC opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -144.43 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

In other The Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

