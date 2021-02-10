The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Incitec Pivot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS INCZY opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. Incitec Pivot has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

