The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Incitec Pivot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS INCZY opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. Incitec Pivot has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

