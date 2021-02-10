The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,072,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.50. The stock had a trading volume of 93,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,743. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.62. The company has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.59.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

