The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $74.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lyft from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lyft from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Lyft from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. Lyft has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,243 shares of company stock valued at $43,191,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Lyft by 173.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Lyft in the third quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.