The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $55.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been given a $55.00 target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. 286,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,565,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.