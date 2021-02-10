The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. 637,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,565,318. The company has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

