The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Clorox in a report issued on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Clorox’s FY2021 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

Shares of CLX opened at $187.35 on Monday. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.75 and a 200-day moving average of $210.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $65,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 66.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in The Clorox by 10.2% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Clorox in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 17.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 468,528 shares of company stock worth $94,686,881. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

