The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

