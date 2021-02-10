The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,169 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $47.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

