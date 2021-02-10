The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.39

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.39 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 3458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

AZEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,897.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter worth approximately $6,651,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter worth approximately $7,435,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter worth $9,399,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 44.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.