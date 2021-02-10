The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Position Cut by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,296 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of The AZEK worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZEK. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The AZEK alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on The AZEK from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other The AZEK news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,897.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

The AZEK stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.