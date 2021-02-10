The AZEK (AZEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect The AZEK to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The AZEK has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.34 million. On average, analysts expect The AZEK to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. The AZEK has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

In other news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on The AZEK from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

