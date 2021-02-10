TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at National Bank Financial

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFII. CIBC raised TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.08.

Shares of TFII traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$100.60. The stock had a trading volume of 482,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,237. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.39 billion and a PE ratio of 26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$23.21 and a 12 month high of C$103.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.16.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

