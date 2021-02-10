TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$107.00 at Stephens

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price increased by Stephens from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC upgraded TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$98.54.

Get TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) alerts:

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) stock opened at C$100.00 on Tuesday. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$23.21 and a 52 week high of C$100.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The stock has a market cap of C$9.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$73.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.16.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.