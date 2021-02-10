Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4-16.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.77 billion.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.70 EPS.
Shares of NYSE TEVA traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. 1,217,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,847,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
