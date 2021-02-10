Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4-16.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.77 billion.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. 1,217,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,847,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

