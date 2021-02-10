Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.70 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. 36,270,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,828,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

