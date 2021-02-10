Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.76

Shares of Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.76 and last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 9566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.48.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Terumo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, drug-eluting stents, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, flow diverters, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

