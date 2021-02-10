Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average is $58.01. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

