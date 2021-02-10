TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRSSF. Clarus Securities began coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $11.75 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Beacon Securities boosted their target price on shares of TerrAscend to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. 727,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,439. TerrAscend has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

