Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO John D. Sheehan Sells 42,500 Shares of Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00.
Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -656.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. Bank of America raised Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.31.
Terex Company Profile
Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.
