Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO John D. Sheehan Sells 42,500 Shares of Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -656.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80.

Get Terex alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. Bank of America raised Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in Terex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 613,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Terex by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Terex by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.