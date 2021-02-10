Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.52-4.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.2-19.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.27 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.23-0.93 EPS.

THC traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,892. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.08, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.22.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,324,806.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

