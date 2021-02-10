Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TELDF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Telefónica Deutschland to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Main First Bank raised Telefónica Deutschland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of TELDF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

