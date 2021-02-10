Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $236.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.39.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,313,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,613 shares of company stock worth $59,781,478. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 34.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,161 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.99. The company had a trading volume of 77,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,949. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $299.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.75 and a beta of 0.30.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

