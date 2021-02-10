TD Securities Boosts Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$20.00

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE WTE opened at C$19.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. has a one year low of C$11.88 and a one year high of C$19.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

