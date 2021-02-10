TD Securities Boosts TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $115.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.47.

TFII traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,999. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. As a group, research analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 1,928.9% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

