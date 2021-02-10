TCW Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 900,000 Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of Amplify Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 111.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 142,045 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amplify Energy news, insider Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 128,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $117,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,419,658 shares of company stock worth $10,205,874 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMPY. Roth Capital upgraded Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $107.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 4.31. Amplify Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

