TCW Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

RPAI stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

