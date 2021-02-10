TCW Group Inc. Makes New $667,000 Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SIX opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.